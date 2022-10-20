SPOKANE — Operators of the Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in Okanogan County violated the Clean Water Act thousands of times, a federal judge ruled this week.

Crown Resources and its parent company, Kinross Gold, operated the 50-acre mine just a few miles south of the Canadian border. The mine helped unearth $1.3 billion in gold while it was active from 2008 to 2017.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?