LOS ANGELES — A federal judge harshly criticized the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday, saying the agency had failed to comply with his order to sweep postal facilities for leftover mail-in ballots in battleground states where election officials continue to count votes.
Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington, D.C., also ordered postal officials to instruct mail processing facilities in Texas to conduct two searches for mail ballots Wednesday afternoon and deliver any votes to local elections offices by 5 p.m.
The Texas order comes a day after Sullivan instructed the Postal Service’s law enforcement arm to conduct a series of sweeps for mail ballots in a dozen postal facilities, including in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Arizona and Michigan’s upper peninsula.
The Postal Service said in court filings Wednesday that it did search for ballots in all the ordered locations Tuesday, but that the 3 p.m. deadline was not “operationally possible.” The sweep eventually turned up 13 delayed mail ballots: three in a Johnstown, Pennsylvania, mail facility and 10 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. All were referred to Postal Service management for expedited delivery, the agency said.
“I’m not pleased about this eleventh-hour development last night,” Sullivan said in a hearing Wednesday. “Someone might have a price to pay for that.”
The Wednesday hearing took place as election workers continued to count thousands of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, where the outcome between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump remains unclear.
Sullivan’s latest order focused on Texas because Postal Service data show that mail facilities have struggled to process ballots on time. The state will count ballots only postmarked by election day and that arrived by 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s not likely that any new findings would affect the electoral outcome in the state, where Trump is leading by more than 700,000 votes.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs suing the Postal Service are pushing for the judge to consider additional orders that would mandate sweeps in postal facilities in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greensboro, N.C., and the mid-Carolinas district, which includes Charlotte and surrounding areas. The orders would direct ballots in those facilities that were postmarked by election day to be promptly delivered to election boards. In Pennsylvania, the deadline for those ballots is Friday, and in North Carolina, the cutoff is Nov. 12.
In an explanation of ballot delivery procedures, the Postal Service’s top executive for election mail said Wednesday in a court filing that sweeps in the afternoon, as Sullivan ordered, would not yield many ballots. That’s because processing facilities are typically busiest between 4 and 11 p.m., as mail is returned from carrier routes and local post offices, according to the executive, Kevin Bray.
Sullivan also said that the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, should also have to explain his agency’s failures to make meaningful changes within the agency after an injunction in early October aimed at boosting mail delivery speeds.
“The postmaster (general) is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me and testify under oath about why some measures were not taken after the court issued its injunction,” Sullivan said.
The Postal Service said in court filings earlier this week that nearly 300,000 ballots had been scanned into the U.S. mail system since Oct. 24 but had not been scanned again to show they had been delivered, including more than 11,000 in Pennsylvania, nearly 16,000 in Florida and more than 6,000 in Michigan.
The data raised alarm among voting rights groups that some mail ballots could be delivered too late to be counted.