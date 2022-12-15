SEATTLE — Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

