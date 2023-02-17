BIZ-AUTO-USDOT-EV-CHARGER-RULES-PH

Electric vehicle charging stations at a Bedford, Pennsylvania, gas station. 

 Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All electric vehicle chargers funded through the federal government must be assembled in the United States, the Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The final guidance from the Federal Highway Administration also requires all iron and steel charger enclosures be manufactured in the United States, Biden administration officials said. By July 2024, at least 55% of the cost of all components will also need to be built in the United States.



