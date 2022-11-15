SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week reinstated federal water quality standards for chemicals discharged into Washington state waterways.

The final rule signed Monday would ensure polluters stay within federally established levels of chemicals or conditions in a body of water that are not expected to cause adverse health effects.



