FILE PHOTO: The U.S Treasury building in Washington.

A bronze seal for the Department of the Treasury is shown at the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20.  

 Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it will make more Tesla, Ford Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen electric vehicles eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits after it revised its vehicle classification definitions.

The reversal by Treasury is a win for Tesla, GM, Ford and other automakers which had pressed the Biden administration to change the vehicle definitions.



