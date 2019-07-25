WENATCHEE — The Ferry Street Market, a mainstay of South Wenatchee, was put up for sale this month.
Both the business and its two-story building are for sale, said real estate agent Nick McLean, whose company is listing the property. Its asking price is $850,000.
“The business is well established and has been there forever,” he said. “The building is 4,600 square feet and being in a residential area, it’s nice to be conveniently located for whoever wants to own the business.”
The market’s current owners, Ruben and Maria Ramirez, have owned it since 2006, according to Chelan County Assessor Records. They weren’t immediately available to comment.
The building has two commercial spaces on its main floor and two upstairs apartments, according to the listing. It was built in 1926.