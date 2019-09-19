Fourth-grade students from Alpine Lakes Elementary School walk between exhibits at the 29th annual Wenatchee River Salmon Festival on Thursday. Thursday and Friday are devoted to students from schools throughout the area. On Saturday, the festival is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event takes place at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.
Kinsley Miller, 10, a fourth grader from Cascade Elementary School in East Wenatchee, makes a face while watching a smoked salmon prepared for eating. After trying it, she said, "It tastes like bacon — it's OK."
