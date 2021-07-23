WENATCHEE — Another year of Fiestas Mexicanas has gone the way of the pandemic.
The two-day, free event — which features music, food and vendors in a celebration of Latin American Independence Day each September — won’t be held in 2021 after also being canceled in 2020.
Martha Zaldivar, who has organized Fiestas Mexicanas for 14 years, said many of the event’s sponsors were not able to contribute this year due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
“It’s an expensive event; it’s expensive entertainment,” Zaldivar said, explaining that the event usually brings in some of Mexico’s top music groups to the area. “And it’s free, so we really rely on the sponsors.”
The event is also facing long-term obstacles in the form of space. Zaldivar said Fiestas Mexicanas averages 20,000 people each year — a big crowd for the limited space at the event’s usual venue, Lincoln Park.
“Every year we have more people and more vendors. I think what we need is more space,” she said. “That’s a challenge for us every year.”
The city of Wenatchee is currently working on a number of improvements at Lincoln Park, but Zaldivar said the changes won’t benefit the event.
The park’s new stage, for example, won’t be large enough to accommodate the event, said Zaldivar. Instead, Fiestas Mexicanas will have to pay to rent a larger stage, driving up event costs. She added there is not enough parking for the event at Lincoln Park.
Wenatchee Parks Director David Erickson said no additional parking is planned because the existing parking accommodates the majority of the park’s regular uses.
“We have been suggesting they look at another venue as the event attendance has outgrown the capacity park and impacts the surrounding neighborhoods,” Erickson said.
Zaldivar said Fiestas Mexicanas is looking for a new venue but has not yet found the right place. One concern is that at least 30% of the event’s attendees are individuals who walk to the event from areas surrounding Lincoln Park. Switching locations could have an impact on attendance numbers because of this, Zaldivar said.
Despite these issues, Fiestas Mexicanas hopes to return stronger than ever in 2022. Zaldivar said in addition to the regular event in September, organizers are planning a second, smaller fiesta in May.
“Our best priority is to give the community a free band and a good quality event — and this year it won’t be possible to have that quality,” she said. “We want to make sure to have a better event next year.”
