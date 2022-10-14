LONDON — It was a bruising meeting with her Conservative lawmakers this week that finally shook British Prime Minister Liz Truss's earlier unwavering faith that she could weather the market fallout from her radical economic growth plan.

Two days later, a chastened Truss addressed her first news conference as prime minister to admit she had gone "further and faster" than markets expected and sacked her friend and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng to try to appease her lawmakers.