230128-newslocal-newplane 01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

The first Embraer 175 jet sits on the Pangborn Airport tarmac Jan. 27 waiting for passengers to be loaded. There was a nearly two-month delay in the switch from the Bombardier Q400 turboprop planes that previously were used by Horizon Air.

WENATCHEE — “What I want to talk about today is restoring air service here in Wenatchee,” said Tim Sieber, Volaire Aviation Consulting director of air service development.

He discussed other things, too, such as the nationwide pilot shortage and airlines discontinuing service to markets. But on the forefront was Pangborn’s second flight returning Sept. 7. Horizon Air will begin its 6 a.m. flights out of Pangborn to Seattle, and from Seattle to Pangborn at 10:59 p.m.

Download PDF Pilot demand
This graph shows North American pilot demand versus supply.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?