EAST WENATCHEE — Firefighters will take to the streets Saturday to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association — boot in hand.
The 65th annual Fill the Boot Drive helps raise money for people with Muscular Dystrophy, ALS and other muscle-debilitating diseases.
Firefighters with Douglas County Fire Fighters L4197 and Wenatchee Valley Fire Fighters L453 will look to fill boots with money to support the MDA.
Firefighters will solicit donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.
Donations can also be made at filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/7169.