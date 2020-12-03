WENATCHEE — Local community organizations are making one final push this weekend to help immigrants apply for the WA COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund that closes at midnight Sunday.
The $40 million fund is meant to assist immigrants who were affected by COVID-19 and unable to receive unemployment benefits or any previous relief. Individuals who apply and qualify will receive $1,000 with a maximum of $3,000 per household.
The fund opened Oct. 21, but will close after midnight on Sunday.
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice, a group supporting immigrant families, will help with applications at St. Michael’s Archangel Catholic Church, 205 Wildflower St. NE. in Royal City, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
CAFÉ, a Wenatchee nonprofit promoting education, will host a drive-thru on Saturday to help people with their applications at their office, 766 S. Mission St. People can also call their hotline at 1-800-416-2023 to receive assistance. CAFÉ plans on providing assistance until the very last minute before midnight on Sunday, according to CAFÉ co-founder Alma Chacón.
Assistance will also be available at the Wenatchee Valley College Recreation Center, 1300 Fifth St., from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The event is organized by neighborhood group Parque Padrinos in collaboration with Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice, the Chelan-Douglas Health District and the WVC nursing program.
The impact of COVID has become clear, Chacón said. CAFÉ and Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice have assisted with over 3,400 applications from the local area and around.
“Some are still working and managing, but we’ve run into a lot of people that are just really behind on rent or looking for other resources,” she said.