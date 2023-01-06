Boeing (copy)

This photo shows a Boeing test and evaluation flight of a 737 MAX 10 around Mt. Rainier in Washington. 

 Paul Weatherman/via Boeing

SEATTLE — French aviation safety authorities this week joined U.S. investigators in a harsh critique of the final report by Ethiopian authorities into the March 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 MAX.

The long-delayed Ethiopian government report into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that killed all 157 people on board laid blame solely on Boeing.



