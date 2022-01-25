WENATCHEE — When Mary Cooper took a DNA test five years ago, her only motivation was curiosity.
Cooper was adopted from a South Korean orphanage by a Seattle couple — a Boeing engineer and a stay-at-home mom — in July 1958 and had few clues about her background.
“I'd always been curious as to what my ethnicity was. I always knew I was half Korean and that my mother was Korean, but I never knew what my father was,” Cooper said. “I did it initially out of curiosity, just to find out and to hopefully be able to give my kids some medical background.”
Cooper, a nurse who's lived in Wenatchee for the past 40 years, had given up on finding out more about her birth parents after unsuccessful searches through the adoption agency.
But about three years after taking the DNA test, Cooper received a message that would eventually lead her down a path to connect with both the maternal and paternal sides of her birth family.
A search decades in the making
In January 2019, Cooper received an email out of the blue from a woman asking about a close DNA relation they shared on the genealogy website Ancestry.com. The two eventually connected enough dots to confirm they shared a father, Joseph Fego.
The realization matched stories Cooper’s father had always told her half siblings, Jodi Bolcar and John Fego. He was stationed in South Korea during the Korean War and lost contact with his pregnant girlfriend after being court martialed and jailed.
“He had to leave before I was born, and so he never knew if I was a girl or a boy,” Cooper said. “But he always told my half brother and half sister about me, that they had a sibling somewhere.”
It wasn't until the 2010s that commercial DNA testing became popular. After individuals send DNA samples back to a company like Ancestry, they can view things online like genealogical connections with others who have been tested online.
Once DNA testing became widely available, Cooper’s half siblings knew they had to start looking for her. By connecting with her half-siblings, Cooper learned that her father, who was the son of Italian immigrants, had tried to bring both her and her mother back to the U.S. but wasn’t able to because of the war.
Cooper’s father died in 2008 before she could ever meet him, but she still feels blessed that she’s been able to connect with and visit her half siblings, who she speaks with frequently and has visited in person in Florida.
“I was just blown away to find that family and that they had been searching for me,” she said. “They were so receptive and loving.”
Uncovering truth
In December 2020, Cooper experienced what some might call déjà vu when she received a message on 23andMe, a genomics and biotechnology company. The message was from a woman confused about a shared DNA connection. When Cooper saw the woman’s DNA profile showed she was 100% Korean, she said knew the connection had to be from her mother’s side.
Cooper laid out her story to the woman, named Jenny, suggesting that she could be the woman’s aunt. The alleged niece wasn’t so sure.
“No, it can't be,” Cooper remembers Jenny saying. “I don't understand that because my oldest aunt and uncles were only born in 1958 and you were born earlier.”
Eventually, Jenny confronted her grandmother, who went white as a sheet, went to her bedroom and slammed the door.
The two women decided to try a softer approach. Cooper sent her niece the passport photo used on her adoption papers. The bow on Cooper’s head was instantly recognizable to her mother, who remembered placing it in Cooper’s hair. She broke down and told a story she had hidden for six decades.
Cooper had lived with her birth mother, JongSun, and grandparents until she was about three and a half years old. The Korean War meant Jong struggled to feed Cooper. Then when she was about to get married to a Korean man, he said he wouldn't accept Cooper because she was mixed race.
Jong was faced with a difficult decision. Some friends told her about an adoption agency that accepted children. Cooper was placed on a train and sent to an orphanage where she spent a few months waiting on vaccinations and paperwork before being adopted to a Seattle family.
Cooper said her birth mother wanted to know everything about her life — although that proved difficult because of language barriers.
“She just wanted to know that I had a good life,” Cooper said. “And that was probably the best thing to come of all of it is that my mother got to see that I was fine and had a good life and probably much better than I could have had in Korea.”
Reconnecting with her mother also meant Cooper could share the truth of what really happened to her father.
“As far as she knew, he had just left,” she said. “She was just so happy to know that he had actually looked for her and that my half brother and half sister know about her. They'd all like to meet someday.”
Cooper said she tried her best to tread lightly on the family’s feelings since her mother had made the decision to keep her existence a secret. The family — minus a brother who lives in South Korea — now lives in San Diego and Cooper has met her mother, niece and two of her three half sisters.
Meeting and talking with her mother helped clear up a few details in Cooper’s life. For one, her birthday was, in fact, Dec. 2. She also discovered the story she’d been told about how she ended up at the orphanage — that Lutheran nuns had found her wandering the streets — was incorrect.
“I had always thought, well, that's really kind of weird. I wondered how that happened, because, where was my family? Had they been killed?” said Cooper, who found out that Lutheran nuns rode the train with her to the orphanage.
“Just a little bit lost in translation,” she added, “because adoptions in those days, especially foreign adoptions, there wasn't a whole lot of information to even give the adoptive parents. My parents got this picture of me and that was about it.”
Not fitting in
Cooper’s adoptive parents, who have both passed away, were white and middle class. She said she and her adoptive brother, who is also Korean, were virtually the only minorities they knew growing up.
“My parents didn't know anything about Asian culture. They tried; they took us to Japanese and Chinese restaurants. It was hard for them but they did their best,” Cooper said. “Even though they tried, we always just never quite fit.”
It's a feeling that’s present with her interactions with her biological family, as well.
“I don't know what people really expect, but you don't share those memories of growing up,” Cooper said. “So it is completely different.”
That doesn’t mean there’s not a connection, though, and she doesn’t regret making those connections.
For example, there are a lot of what Cooper called “weird coincidences'' between her and her father’s side: both Cooper and her half-sister are nurses; both went back to school at a later point in life; and the whole family loves to fish.
Meeting both families and experiencing both Italian and Korean culture has allowed Cooper, now 67, to connect with her heritage in a way she never could growing up.
“Italian culture is close enough that I don't notice that much difference but I don't know very much about being Korean,” she said. “We went to dinner at my mother's and she made us a traditional Korean dinner and we sat on the floor. It was the first time I ever really felt Asian, being around them, because I've never really been exposed to it at all.”
Cooper has made peace with the feeling of not quite fitting in. “I have my own family,” she said. “We have four children and 10 grandchildren.”