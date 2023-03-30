WORLD-NEWS-NATO-FINLAND-TURKEY-GET

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto signs Finland's national NATO legislation in Helsinki, Finland on March 23, 2022. Finland will submit documents related to its NATO membership to the U.S. administration as soon as the last ratifications are received from Turkey and Hungary. 

ANKARA — Turkey’s parliament voted to approve Finland’s membership in NATO, removing the final obstacle to the accession of Russia’s Nordic neighbor into the defense alliance as its 31st member.

Lawmakers in Ankara unanimously voted on Thursday to ratify Finland’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the last of current members to approve the expansion after the Hungarian parliament on Monday also backed the move.



