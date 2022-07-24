Purchase Access

MOSES LAKE — The Bureau of Land Management Spokane District has issued a fire restrictions order for BLM and Bureau of Reclamation lands, including those in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.

The ban took effect July 22 in these additional counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

