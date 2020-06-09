CHELAN — A wind-fueled fire on Monday completely burned down a house along Lake Chelan before crews could save the building. Chelan Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Brandon Asher said no one was living in the house, located on Fields Point Road on the southshore.
Chelan firefighters got called out to the scene at 8:14 p.m.
Upon arrival, the first fire unit reported that the house was “pretty much burned to the grown,” he said. Nearby, high winds had started a brush fire.
Fire crews from Entiat and Manson responded to the scene and helped battle the fire, he said. In total, crews remained at the scene until about 11:30 p.m. containing the fire. The roughly 400-square-foot home was going through a remodel before it caught fire.