Monday evening's house spotted by Emily Heffter while boating on Lake Chelan.

CHELAN — A wind-fueled fire on Monday completely burned down a house along Lake Chelan before crews could save the building. Chelan Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Brandon Asher said no one was living in the house, located on Fields Point Road on the southshore.

Chelan firefighters got called out to the scene at 8:14 p.m.

Upon arrival, the first fire unit reported that the house was “pretty much burned to the grown,” he said. Nearby, high winds had started a brush fire.

Fire crews from Entiat and Manson responded to the scene and helped battle the fire, he said. In total, crews remained at the scene until about 11:30 p.m. containing the fire. The roughly 400-square-foot home was going through a remodel before it caught fire.

