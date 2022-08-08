Purchase Access

YAKIMA — Firefighters previously assigned to the Vantage Highway Fire are now working on the Cow Canyon blaze burning north of Naches.

The Cow Canyon Fire, first spotted Wednesday near Barbecue Flats in the Wenas Wildlife Area, is 30% contained — up from 20% Sunday — after burning 5,832 acres, according to a Monday update from Northwest Incident Command Team 12, which is overseeing firefighting operations at both fires.



