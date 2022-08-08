YAKIMA — Firefighters previously assigned to the Vantage Highway Fire are now working on the Cow Canyon blaze burning north of Naches.
The Cow Canyon Fire, first spotted Wednesday near Barbecue Flats in the Wenas Wildlife Area, is 30% contained — up from 20% Sunday — after burning 5,832 acres, according to a Monday update from Northwest Incident Command Team 12, which is overseeing firefighting operations at both fires.
A helicopter dropped water on hot spots near unburned vegetation inside the containment lines Sunday, the report said. Firefighters and equipment previously assigned to the Vantage Highway Fire were sent over to assist with the Cow Canyon Fire.
Crews were anticipating increased fire activity Monday due to warmer temperatures and drier air. Monday's temperatures at the fire were expected to be in the mid-90s, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday, the report said.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon Monday through Tuesday night.
Hotshot crews were also working Monday to secure part of the fire's northwest boundary, an area of rugged terrain.
A total of 460 personnel are assigned to the fire, including 18 hand crews, 14 engines, eight bulldozers, six water tenders and a helicopter.
The entire Wenas Wildlife Area is closed due to the fire, but all evacuation orders in Yakima and Kittitas counties for the fire have been reduced to Level 1, meaning people should be aware of the fire and the possible need to evacuate.
As of Monday morning, the Vantage Highway Fire was at 30,635 acres and is now 75% contained.
Firefighters there spent Sunday looking for hot spots near the containment line, the report said. U.S. Bureau of Land Management advisers were collecting data to determine what post-fire restoration will be needed at the site.
A strike team of fire engines was planning to stand by Monday in case new fires broke out in the area, the report said.
The Vantage Highway is open, while the Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife area units in the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area are temporarily closed, the report said.
There were 117 personnel assigned to the fire, including two hand crews, the report said.
