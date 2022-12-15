MONITOR — The former Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor is a total loss after an early morning fire today.

A report of a fire visible from the highway came in at 1 a.m. and the fire on Main Street was still active as of 8 a.m., according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar.



