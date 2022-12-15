MONITOR — The former Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor is a total loss after an early morning fire today.
A report of a fire visible from the highway came in at 1 a.m. and the fire on Main Street was still active as of 8 a.m., according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar.
Main Street in Monitor was closed from the intersection of Warehouse Road and Pioneer Road to Highway 2. It was anticipated to be closed for the remainder of the day. According to McKellar, at one point nearby residents were asked to shelter in place while crews battled the fire. Chelan County Fire District 6, WVFD, Cashmere Fire Department and Chelan County Fire District 3 responded to the fire.
Wenatchee’s air quality index was reported at 163 Thursday, which is considered “unhealthy.” However, it was unclear if the fire impacted the air quality.
The cause was unknown as the fire was still active at press time. There were no injuries reported.
The old Collins Fruit warehouse fire brings the fruit warehouse fires in North Central Washington to at least seven since 2015. The last warehouse destroyed by fire was in 2019 when a Blue Bird warehouse in Peshastin fire had damages over $17 million. Fruit warehouses are often older structures made from combustible materials, making the buildings more susceptible to fires.
