BADGER MOUNTAIN —Fire destroyed a garage housing six snowmobiles, a log splitter and tools Saturday night on Badger Mountain, according to Douglas County Fire District 4.
The fire was reported about 8:40 p.m. The owner was working in the garage, went back to his home about 1,000 yards away and returned to find the structure "fully engulfed," Fire Chief Jim Oatey said.
Oatey estimated the items lost were valued at about $150,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but believed to be a wood stove used to heat the building.
The fire spread to a nearby wood shed, which was saved, Oatey said. No one was hurt.
Oatey said the garage had just been completed two weeks before the fire. It was in a remote location with access on top of Badger Mountain, down several miles of gravel county road and several miles of unimproved private roadway.
Wildland brush trucks were used to fight the fire, while fire engines and water tenders remained on the county road, Oatey said. Firefighters from Orondo, Waterville and East Wenatchee responded, along with Waterville EMS, Ballard Ambulance and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.