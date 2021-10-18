CHELAN — A fire at a two-story home in Chelan destroyed a home at 524 N. Markeson St. on Sunday night , but none of the five residents were injured. The fire, which was reported at 10:25 p.m., threatened nearby homes, but firefighters were able to keep it contained to the single structure, said Chelan County District 7 Fire Chief Mark Donnell.
By the time District 7 fire crews arrived on the scene, the back of the home was fully engulfed by flames. At that point, with the fire threatening nearby homes, Donnell called out other fire crews from Wenatchee, Manson and Orondo.
“We got it under control at 12:30 (a.m.). We had units on the scene now. We still have some smoldering. The house is a total loss. It’s currently under investigation,” Donnell said early Monday morning.
Donnell said one of the residents reported she had gone down to the kitchen to get some water and noticed smoke coming from the back of the house, where the laundry room is located. The Red Cross was on the scene, Donnell said, assisting home's residents to find a place to stay.
“Until we complete our investigation, there will be nothing definitive" on the cause of the blaze, Donnell said.
