PALISADES — A fire apparently started by a child playing with a lighter destroyed a travel trailer near Rimrock Meadows RV Park on Tuesday evening.
Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said no one was injured.
Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Todd Hufman said the fire spread from the trailer to surrounding brush and wood piles. Residents in the area also worked the fire line.
“Citizens showed up and helped contain (the fire),” Hufman said.
Nine GCFD 13 firefighters were on scene with five pieces of fire equipment, he said.