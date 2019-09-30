LEAVENWORTH — Three Chelan County fire districts were awarded more than $700,000 two weeks ago to replace aging breathing equipment.
Fire districts 3, 6 and 9 received a $722,629 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses, Fire District 3 said Monday in a news release.
“This equipment is critical to our operations,” said Chief Phil Mosher, Fire District 6 in Monitor. “And we would not be able to make this region-wide replacement without grant funding.”
Firefighters wear the apparatuses when entering burning buildings or during incidents where the air is hazardous.
The Regional Assistance to Firefighters Grant will cover the cost of 101 breathing apparatuses, said Annie Schmidt, Fire District 3 spokeswoman. Roughly 75 will replace old breathing apparatuses and 25 or so will be assigned to vehicles that don’t have any, she said.
The new equipment is expected to be in service by spring 2020.
The districts applied together for the grant last year and were one of 8,000 applicants.
“We train together and support each other on active incidents,” said Chief Mick Lamar, Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue. “But up to this point, we have had equipment that was mutually incompatible. It made sense to do this together.”
FEMA awarded $315 million to over 1,800 fire departments nationwide. The Chelan County contingent was among the top 3% in terms of amount, the release said.
“To be successful at that level is something that makes us incredibly proud,” said Chief Kelly O’Brien, Fire District 3 in Leavenworth.