Sourdough Fire

Sourdough Fire as seen from Diablo Overlook taken on Aug. 21, 2023.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite the recent cooler and rainy conditions that moderated fire activity in the Northwest, fire season continues with a change in the weather pattern underway, according to the U.S. Fire Service. Light east winds are forecast for later this week with significant warming and drying expected to occur throughout Oregon and Washington.

East wind events are common this time of year, the Forest Service wrote. They often start in late August, continue into September and even occur in October some years. East winds produce strong, dry winds west of the Cascades. They increase the potential for wildfire starts and rapid growth on existing fires; however, the severity and duration of east winds vary widely.



