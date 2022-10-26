WENATCHEE — All fire restrictions in Chelan County are set to expire this Friday after an unusually dry October that made restrictions last longer than usual.

Due to the dry conditions and lack of rain earlier this month, Chelan County imposed travel and activity restrictions beyond the usual Oct. 1 deadline.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

