WENATCHEE — All fire restrictions in Chelan County are set to expire this Friday after an unusually dry October that made restrictions last longer than usual.
Due to the dry conditions and lack of rain earlier this month, Chelan County imposed travel and activity restrictions beyond the usual Oct. 1 deadline.
The ban on recreational campfires was lifted earlier this month, but the ban on any other outdoor burning remained.
Now that weather has changed for the better, the fire hazard level on Friday will be reduced from high to moderate in both Mountain and Valley zones through to Nov. 4, according to a county news release.
The moderate hazard level indicates that conditions have improved, but the public should be cautious when burning any yard debris until the area sees more rain, Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi said in a news release.
"If you are planning on burning any yard debris, we ask that you remain vigilant and make safety a high priority," Rinaldi said.
The county recommends these guidelines when burning yard debris:
Keep burn piles small and manageable.
Choose a safe, burning site away from powerlines, overhanging limbs, buildings and vehicles.
The site should be surrounded by gravel or dirt at least 10 feet in all directions. Keep the surroundings watered down during the burn.
Have a means to extinguish the fire, such as a garden hose and shovel, readily available.
Never leave a fire unattended.
Never burn under windy conditions.
Rather than burning leaves, consider bagging them for a disposal at a local brush drop-off site. Woody materials cause less smoke than leaves.
Orchardists need to follow established guidelines with local fire districts and the state Department of Ecology.
