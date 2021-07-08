NCW — People are banned from using fires on U.S, Bureau of Land Management and U,S, Bureau of Reclamation land.
The ban takes effect today in Eastern Washington counties, including Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan, according to a news release from the agencies. The restrictions will remain in place until the potential for wildfires decreases.
People who would like to do target shooting are encouraged to use private and public target ranges. Also, people are prohibited from off-roading and smoking on public lands.