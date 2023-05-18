Assistant Fire Chief Jim Walkowski of Spokane District 9 on in May 2021 stokes a fire with pallets inside the Chelan County Fire Training Center Burn Building in Malaga. It was 98th annual Washington State Fire Fighters' Association Conference and Fire School and hosted in Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE — The Washington State Fire Fighters’ Association is hosting their annual fire school at the Wenatchee Convention Center Thursday through Sunday.
The theme for the event is “Honoring the Past and Welcoming the Future,” and will provide training to improve the safety of Washington’s firefighters.
Topics discussed will be auto extrication, live fire, rope and water rescue and skills and knowledge a modern firefighter needs to be effective while remaining safe, according to a news release from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.
The conference will begin Thursday with a memorial for firefighters who have died. There will also be a vendor show presenting new equipment, clothing and insurance.
A banquet is planned for Saturday where awards will be presented to the best in different areas of fire service.
This year the WSFFA organization will be celebrating their 100th anniversary.
For more information contact Public Information Officer Kay McKellar at (509) 784-2290.
