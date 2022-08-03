Purchase Access

CHENEY — A fire fueled by strong winds, high temperatures and parched vegetation torched about 3,200 acres, as well as a fire engine and two structures, within hours of breaking out Wednesday near Williams Lake in southern Spokane County.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said 39 residences were under Level 3 evacuations, meaning people should leave now, and about 100 structures were immediately threatened.



