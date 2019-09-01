EAST WENATCHEE — A shrub fire spread to a neighboring duplex in the 700 block of 11th Street NE on Sunday, heavily damaging the structure.
No one was injured by the fire, said Capt. Sean Clarke of Douglas County Fire District 2.
The fire began in a row of high shrubs on the east side of the structure, but the exact cause is still under investigation, he said.
The duplex unit on that side was heavily damaged by the fire and the adjoined unit on the west side received smoke damage, he said.
Chelan County Fire District 1 also responded to the incident.