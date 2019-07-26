NCW — A fire weather watch is in effect Saturday for North Central Washington due to high winds and low humidity.
A cold front Friday night will bring breezy conditions to much of Eastern Washington on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The weather service expects sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
The combination of winds and low humidity could cause existing fires to spread, the weather service said.