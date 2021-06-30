ELLENSBURG — A state Department of Natural Resources firefighter was injured fighting a wildfire in Kittitas County.
The firefighter was seriously injured Sunday fighting the Koffman Road Fire. Their injuries are not life threatening and the firefighter is in stable condition, according to an agency news release. More details were not provided.
The Koffman Road Fire started on June 27 and grew to 425 acres, according to the news release. It primarily burned through grass and brush and was contained several hours later.
DNR wants to remind people to be safe over Fourth of July weekend and to avoid setting off fireworks, as well as starting outdoor fires.