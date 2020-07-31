MANSON — Chelan County fire crews battled a blazing double-wide mobile home fire in 100-degree weather Thursday afternoon. The fire started in a nearby scrap pile, with tires and a vehicle, before moving into the unoccupied home, said Fire District 5 Chief Arnold Baker.
An initial fire call came in at 2:53 p.m. It had “really blown up quickly” due to Thursday’s excessive heat, he said.
“Everybody in town” saw black smoke rising from the home, located near the intersection of Chase Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, he said. There were numerous 911 calls.
Baker said the fire was pretty large when he first arrived on scene. A crew of 14 Manson firefighters along with six from Chelan worked to extinguish the fire.
They surrounded the house and sprayed it with hoses, he said. Crews prevented the fire from reaching a nearby RV and shop.
It “took extra time to get every little last ember” extinguished, he said. Crews took about an hour to put out the fire and finished mop-up work by 7 p.m.
One Manson firefighter got overheated and had to be rehydrated by a nearby ambulance crew, he said. The firefighter was later cleared and returned to work.
The high temperature hampered firefighting efforts, according to Baker. He had to stand down and rehydrate multiple firefighters due to them being physically spent from the hot conditions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.