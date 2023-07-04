SPOKANE — Firefighters contained a 1,300-acre fire in Benton County on Tuesday after it jumped the Yakima River within hours of starting the day before.

The Old Inland Empire Fire stopped growing Tuesday, and crews were working on mop-up and making sure nothing reignited overnight.



