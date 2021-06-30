SOAP LAKE —A traffic collision call at 12:45 p.m. Monday turned into a wildland fire near milepost 85 of state Route 17, just north of Soap Lake.
Grant County Fire District 7 responded, and with Grant County Fire District 13 and the Ephrata Fire Department providing mutual aid, there were 18 people total. In both the traffic collision and the fire, no one was injured.
Donning long sleeves, long pants, thick boots and a hard hat and hauling heavy tools in 111 degree weather, fire personnel were able to stop the flames from the north because the wind shifted in their favor, said Grant County Fire District 7 Deputy Chief Jessika Wyman.
It burned about 20 acres of terrain difficult to access.
On the south side, the fire burned between Lake Lenore and the rock base, so it wasn't going to go anywhere, she said. Firefighters were able to use the lake water to stop the flames from spreading south.
Officials from the Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Fish & Wildlife arrived, as well, to assess the burning rocks with shrubs and trees. The fire was out by 4:30 p.m., but District 7 crews remained throughout the night and continued to monitor the area.
Such fires will continue to persist, Wyman said.
"If you're traveling, make sure the chains are secured to the vehicle and not dragging on the roadway. Don't throw anything lit out the window, and if you're going to be out in the heat, stay hydrated. Keep water close," she said. "Don't leave anything shiny in the sunshine because it can reflect and cause fires. Our biggest concern is the trailers and stuff, because sparks is what caused that fire."