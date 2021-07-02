WENATCHEE — The only place fireworks are allowed in Chelan and Douglas counties this Fourth of July weekend are the cities of East Wenatchee and Rock Island.
Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett, who also manages Douglas County Fire District 2, said while fireworks have been banned in Chelan County, Douglas County and the city of Wenatchee since 2016, fireworks remain legal in East Wenatchee and Rock Island.
He said the only legal fireworks are the non-aerial Safe and Sane Fireworks, which are now being sold in East Wenatchee.