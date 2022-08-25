FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Danube river in Budapest

A general view shows the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, May 30, 2019. 

 Reuters file photo/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST — The firing of Hungary's two top weather forecasters after a big storm predicted by the National Meteorological Service did not materialise has drawn protests at home and abroad, with meteorologists calling for their reinstatement.

Authorities had cancelled a major national day fireworks last Saturday because of the forecast of a severe storm. Two days later, the government fired the National Meteorological Service chief, Kornelia Radics, and her deputy, Gyula Horvath.



