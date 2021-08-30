WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School Athletic Director Jim Beeson has announced the opening football game Friday against Skyline is canceled due to COVID-19 exposures.
Two football players have been exposed to someone with COVID, Beeson said.
Beeson said the game has been canceled because the team will not have the minimum number of practices required before playing a game. He said teams must have 12 days of practice in order to play, but due to the interruption in the practice school due to the COVID exposures, the Panthers would have only 11 practices, even if the game were pushed back to Saturday.
The cancellation affects both the varsity and c-squad (younger players) football teams but does not impact any other sports at the school.
“Fall sports are up and running with a few bumps in the road,” Beeson said via email. “We are working with our school nurses and the department of health to make sure we are following the DOH (state Department of Health) protocols.”
The Panther soccer team travels to Cashmere Friday for a season-opening jamboree. A jamboree brings together a bunch of teams to play shortened practice games. Wenatchee volleyball will be in action Saturday as they host Moses Lake, Chelan, Cashmere, and Eastmont’s D team in a jamboree.
