WENATCHEE — Chelan County Superior Court recently completed its first trial since April when courts were halted due to COVID-19 concerns.
Court officials modified courtroom processes to allow for social distancing between jurors and announced earlier this month that the Superior Court would resume criminal trials.
Jurors on Sept. 16 heard the case of a Royal City woman accused of fleeing Wenatchee police officers in March. Misty Dawn Gomez, 42, of Royal City was found guilty of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. She is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.
Before trial could occur, 13 jurors were selected from a pool of 47, who reported to a courtroom in waves of no more than 18 to ensure social distancing, the court said Monday in a news release. The jury pool was contacted later by phone or email and informed of whether they were tapped to serve on the jury.
“The people who reported [for jury duty] were very pleasant for a situation that was stressful,” said Court Administrator Fona Sugg.
She noted the trial operated smoothly.
“I think that’s largely attributable to their attitude,” Sugg said of the jurors.