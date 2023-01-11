BETHESDA, Md. — First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, traveled to a military hospital on Wednesday for surgery to remove a lesion discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House said.

The small lesion was found above the first lady's right eye recently and she would have an outpatient procedure to remove it, presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement last week.



