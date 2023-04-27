230429-newslocal-littlechiefs 01.jpg
Luke Thompson walks to the front of the stage to look at the crowd on its feet to cheer him as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office "Chief for a Day" during a ceremony Thursday at Memorial Park. The celebration was the first event for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. At right introducing him is Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris.

WENATCHEE — Douglas County's new sheriff, Luke Thompson, is on the beat. And based on his reception, he has a bright future ahead.

"Luke! Luke! Luke! Luke!," chanted the packed crowd, including his Cascade Elementary classmates, at Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon.

Students from Cascade Elementary School lift signs and yell for their classmate Luke Thompson during the Chief for a Day ceremony at Memorial Park Thursday, part of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Mistie Pearson pins a badge on her son Aryz Partee during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival's Chief for a Day ceremony at Memorial Park Thursday. Partee was becoming the chief of the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department.


