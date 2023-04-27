WENATCHEE — Douglas County's new sheriff, Luke Thompson, is on the beat. And based on his reception, he has a bright future ahead.
"Luke! Luke! Luke! Luke!," chanted the packed crowd, including his Cascade Elementary classmates, at Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon.
"He's going to be a politician," quipped Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris.
Thompson was one of seven local students to temporarily hold the post in the 21st annual Chief for a Day celebration to kick off this year's Apple Blossom festival. Decked out in custom-made uniforms, the mini law enforcement leaders took to the stage with much fanfare.
The celebration included the Apple Blossom royalty, the Washington State Patrol honor guard and the national anthem sung by Liberty Linklater. The stars of the show, though, were the new leaders.
They arrived to the park in a motorcade, lights flashing and sirens blaring, and walked through a tunnel of local law enforcement on their way to the stage.
After the national anthem and a helicopter flyover, the seven new chiefs were introduced to the crowd and given their badges. Chelan County Superior Court Robert Jourdan was on hand to officially swear in the new leaders and administer the oath of office.
As each student was recognized, their classmates and teachers cheered as their names were announced.
Following the conclusion of the ceremonies, the new law enforcement officers and their classmates had the chance to check out a collection of police, SWAT and other emergency vehicles.
Wenatchee police: Aiden Andrade
Aiden, a Lincoln Elementary School first grader, loves Sonic the Hedgehog and fishing. Chief Steve Crown described him as an "all around great kid."
When asked what he wanted his first official act as chief to be, Aiden paused, before instructing the local law enforcement to do burpees.
"Aiden stepped it up a little bit this year," Crown said. In past years, the chiefs have complied with orders to do pushups on stage. Worried the stage couldn't handle the seven leaders jumping up and down in unison, Crown said the officials would comply with the request on firm ground after the ceremony.
East Wenatchee police: Delaia Hernandez
Delaia, a sixth grader a Lee Elementary, enjoys violin, basketball and the Disney show "Bluey." Delaia didn't have any firm orders for her first official act, though Chief Rick Johnson joked the department would enact a traffic emphasis in East Wenatchee this afternoon.
Department of Fish and Wildlife: Aryz Partee
The youngest of four siblings, Aryz enjoys swimming and the YouTube channel Ryan's World.
"His favorite color is red, but we think he looks good in tan and green," joked Capt. Mike Jewell.
Chelan County Sheriff's Office: Francisco Garibay
Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison described Francisco as a "very competitive Nintendo Switch player," who likes music and the color black.
"Sheriff, congratulations, welcome to the force," Morrison said to Francisco.
Wenatchee Valley Fire: Ella Atkins
Ella, a second grader at the Valley Academy of Learning, enjoys the Seahawks, the color blue and Clifford the Big Red Dog. Chief Brian Brett said Ella's first official act as chief was to ride in the fire engine during the Stemilt Grand Parade, which she will due when it kicks off on May 6 at 11 a.m.
Washington State Patrol: Enrique Ramirez
A 5-year-old student at Cascade Elementary, Enrique loves school and the color blue.
"I must say, you look mighty sharp in it," said Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste of Enrique.
Enrique also likes Mickey Mouse and cowboys.
"You have a lot of troopers here to support you chief," Batiste said, "and we're glad to have you on board."