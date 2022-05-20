WENATCHEE — The first of what will be about 50,000 advanced smart meters are on their way to people’s homes and businesses served by the Chelan County PUD.
John Stoll, PUD managing director of customer utilities, told commissioners Monday the first infrastructure, the “access points,” were out in the field.
The access points collect electricity usage and outages sent from the two-way digital smart meters through a mesh network, he said, and send that information through the PUD’s fiber-optic system to district offices, where the information is compiled. Meter readers now visit each customer and customers have to call the PUD about outages. There will be 25 access points in the PUD’s service territory when the project is completed, he said.
“This is pretty key because it really launches what we’re calling our beta phase, where over the next probably six weeks to two months, 500 meters will be deployed, primarily around the Monitor, Cashmere and Olds Station area,” he said.
“The beta test is what it is,” he added. “It's an opportunity to really get our hands on this equipment, do the installs. We’ll learn quite a bit from that, but ultimately this is gearing towards a late fall to then begin the mass deployment for the roughly 50,000 meters throughout our district. It’s a great step that we’re finally out there.”
The PUD is sending the 500 beta phase customers postcards about their meters being swapped, he said, and there was information on it in the PUD newsletter. More specifics will be given closer to installation.
“We will learn some things from this,” he said. “We’ll be touching every meter, and as part of that, we’ll probably have some access issues with customers.”
Contractors will do the bulk of the smart meter installation, but district employees will help, he added. Any kinks will be worked out before installation begins for the rest of the PUD's customers.
Those wishing to opt out of getting a smart meter must be approved by the PUD and pay a monthly $25 fee. There are discounted rates for certain qualifying residents, including low-income/disabled/seniors who will be charged about 50% of the fee.
"The fee covers additional PUD costs for meter reading and administrative work," according to the PUD's website.
The entire cost over several years to the PUD to replace the meters is $15 million, according to Rachel Hansen, a PUD spokesperson.
