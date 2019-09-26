NCW — The upper Wenatchee Valley is under a winter storm warning Friday through Sunday due to possible high winds and snow.
The winter storm watch is in effect above 3,000 feet of elevation, said Joey Clevenger, Spokane National Weather Service meteorologist.
It could snow a few inches over the weekend, but the snow will melt due to warm ground temperatures. The mountain peaks could get 12 to 16 inches of snow.
The bigger danger is the sudden drop in temperatures, Clevenger said. Temperatures will dip into the high 20s at night in the higher elevations and wind chill will take it down to the mid-10s.
It is especially dangerous since hunters and last-minute campers are trying to get outside.