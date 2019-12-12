CHELAN — Learn about the state Housing Finance Commission’s first mortgage programs, down-payment assistance and other loan programs in a first-time homebuyers’ class set for Jan. 11 at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.
The free class will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 216 E. Woodin Ave. Lunch is included.
Sandy Calicoat with Caliber Home Loans and Andreas Collum with RE/MAX Advantage are presenting the class. Certification will allow you to contact lenders offering programs provided by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.
RSVP by Jan. 3 to sandy.calicoat@caliberhomeloans.com or 630-7437.