First U.S. sighting of one of world's largest moths in Bellevue puzzles officials

Washington state entomologists are asking the public to report sightings of the Atlas moth after one was recently discovered in Bellevue. The Atlas moth is the one of the largest known moths, with a wingspan of up to 10 inches.

 Washington State Department of Agriculture

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BELLEVUE — The sighting of a giant moth in Bellevue, never seen before in the U.S., has entomologists scratching their heads.

On July 7, a University of Washington professor reported what officials believe is the first confirmed detection of the Atlas moth in the country, to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.