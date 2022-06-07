Purchase Access

WINTHROP — The public is invited to attend a meeting on a new recreation plan for the Methow Wildlife Area.

Officials from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will host the meeting at 6 p.m., June 28, at the Winthrop Barn, 51 N. Highway 20, Winthrop. Officials are concerned about the impact of increased recreation on sensitive wildlife habitat.

The Methow Wildlife Area is a 34,600-acre area that acts as a migration corridor for mule deer. It also protects song birds, small mammals and salmon, according to an agency news release. In addition, the only known pair of nesting sandhill cranes in the Methow Valley reside in the wildlife area.

The recreation plan will help officials provide opportunities for big-game hunting, cross country skiing, birding and more, while also protecting habitat, according to the news release.

People are also asked to participate in an online survey at publicinput.com/R2352. The survey will be available until the end of Novemeber.



Tony Buhr: 509-664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

