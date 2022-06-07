WINTHROP — The public is invited to attend a meeting on a new recreation plan for the Methow Wildlife Area.
Officials from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will host the meeting at 6 p.m., June 28, at the Winthrop Barn, 51 N. Highway 20, Winthrop. Officials are concerned about the impact of increased recreation on sensitive wildlife habitat.
The Methow Wildlife Area is a 34,600-acre area that acts as a migration corridor for mule deer. It also protects song birds, small mammals and salmon, according to an agency news release. In addition, the only known pair of nesting sandhill cranes in the Methow Valley reside in the wildlife area.
The recreation plan will help officials provide opportunities for big-game hunting, cross country skiing, birding and more, while also protecting habitat, according to the news release.
People are also asked to participate in an online survey at publicinput.com/R2352. The survey will be available until the end of Novemeber.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.