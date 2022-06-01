OLYMPIA — Anyone may fish for free — no license required — across Washington state on June 11-12.
A Discover Pass to park at Washington state parks, state Department of Fish and Wildlife land, and state Department of Natural Resources land also will not be required that weekend.
Washington has a free fishing weekend each year on the first weekend after the first Monday in June to help introduce people to fishing.
There also will be no two-pole endorsements required that weekend. The endorsements allow anglers to use two fishing rods on most freshwater lakes, ponds, some sections of rivers and a few marine areas.
However, other fishing regulations apply, including size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and some fishing area closures.
Catch cards are required for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, halibut and Puget Sound Dungeness crab. They can be picked up at places where fishing licenses are sold.
