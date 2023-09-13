ENTIAT — About two dozen people attended an Entiat Watershed Planning Unit meeting held at the Entiat Fire Hall on Sept. 6, including representatives from the Entiat School Board, Entiat Irrigation District, Yakama Tribal Fisheries, Bureau of Reclamation, Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation and the Trust for Public Land, as well as members of the public.
Mark Ingram of Cascadian moderated the meeting, while John Crandall of the Methow Salmon Recovery Board kicked things off with a presentation on Pacific Lamprey, once native to the Entiat River.
Although once confused with eels, lampreys are instead a true fish, Crandall said. They are the oldest living vertebrates, some 450 million years old.
Lampreys are long and thin like eels but much smaller. Adults weigh only about a pound and range from 24-32 inches long, while eels can weigh up to 4 pounds and reach up to 5 feet in length.
Lampreys begin their lives in freshwater and migrate to the ocean before returning to spawn, like salmon. But, unlike salmon, which spend only a year or two in rivers before they go to sea, lampreys may live up to 10 years before they make their move to sea.
Once in the ocean, lampreys, which are parasites, attach themselves to other fish, even whales, to suck nutrients from them with their round open mouths. However, this is rarely fatal to their hosts. Once back in fresh water, they no longer feed on other fish.
While in rivers, lampreys burrow and breed in fine silt alongside channels in rivers and near log jams. Salmon prefer more gravelly soil to make their nests, or redds.
Lampreys were once a staple of the diet of Native Americans in the Northwest. But now, the only annual tribal harvest of lampreys takes place at Willamette Falls on the Willamette River in Oregon.
The decline of lampreys in the Columbia River system is a direct result of hydroelectric dams in place since the 1930s. Fish ladders installed to aid the passage of salmon around dams don’t work for lampreys, which can’t jump like salmon. Wildlife biologists installed ramps in Oregon to allow lampreys to get past the dams.
Also, to aid in lamprey recovery, the Yakama Nation has been physically moving them past the dams.
According to Crandall, lamprey juveniles have been found in the Entiat River in 90% of the areas where studies were made. But much more restoration work needs to be done to bring these historic adult fish back to the river.
Ann Welz of the Trust for Public Land gave the second presentation at the meeting. She showed oversized maps of an area called Entiat Ridge between the Chumstick River and the Entiat Valley that the group is considering to facilitate a purchase for conservation purposes. Currently, it is a checkerboard of several square miles owned by a timber company that has closed it for public use.
Welz said she was looking for public feedback on whether they should pursue the purchase. She handed out maps for the public to indicate which areas they might like to conserve and requested that they indicate their preference for the sale by Sept. 29 to either the Trust for Public Land or the Cascadia Conservation District,
Unfortunately, she could not show photos of the Entiat Ridge area, but they are readily available online.
Emily Jeffries of the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, Chelan-Douglas Chapter, gave a presentation on wolves in Chelan County.
Wolves were once plentiful in the region but were largely exterminated in the 1930s. They were declared an endangered species nationally in 1974 but then de-listed later and again re-listed in 2021. In Washington State, they’ve been endangered since 2008.
Jeffries showed the skill of a large wolf to give participants an idea of their size. An adult male can weigh from 90 to 110 pounds, while females weigh 70 to 80 pounds.
Wolves have recently migrated back to Washington State from British Columbia, Idaho and Montana. Fourteen packs of five or more wolves have been identified in the region, with five packs currently in the area between Chelan and Wenatchee and two between Chelan and Entiat.
Jeffries said that while wolves are very social animals that hunt in packs, unlike cougars, they are also very mobile, sometimes traveling more than 50 miles in a single day.
“Wolf packs are not set in stone,” she said. They compete with cougars in the region for prey, primarily deer. Most wolves are killed by other wolves defending their territory or by humans.
The meeting concluded with a roundtable discussion of the conservation issues it raised to restore the region’s natural balance of fish, wildlife, and recreation.
Freelance writer Alan Moen is a long-time conservationist. He lives in the Entiat Valley.
