IMG_1558.JPG

Ann Welz of the Trust for Public Land shows large maps of the Entiat Ridge area at the meeting.

ENTIAT — About two dozen people attended an Entiat Watershed Planning Unit meeting held at the Entiat Fire Hall on Sept. 6, including representatives from the Entiat School Board, Entiat Irrigation District, Yakama Tribal Fisheries, Bureau of Reclamation, Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation and the Trust for Public Land, as well as members of the public.

Mark Ingram of Cascadian moderated the meeting, while John Crandall of the Methow Salmon Recovery Board kicked things off with a presentation on Pacific Lamprey, once native to the Entiat River.

Wolf skull

A large wolf skull on display at the meeting. 


