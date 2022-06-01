Fish passing through Tumwater Dam near Leavenworth help hydro projects

LEAVENWORTH — It’s going swimmingly, yet slow, at Tumwater Dam on the Wenatchee River, as fish begin to make their way upstream to spawn.
This time of year is the start of Chelan County PUD’s annual capture and study of fish at its Tumwater Dam.
The program helps provide the PUD with a net zero impact on fish, as biologists collect adult fish to maintain hatcheries, which help make up for the juvenile fish that die passing through PUD dams.
On a visit Thursday, not many fish were headed up the 19-step fish ladder just upstream from Leavenworth off Highway 2, said state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Mike Hughes. Just a few Chinook salmon started showing up Tuesday, he said.
The mountain water runoff has been slow due to the recent cooler-than-normal temperatures, which affects the number of fish, he said. The water flow Friday on the Wenatchee River at Plain was 5,840 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's website at bit.ly/38EsAEC. The average for this day is 6,720.
Hughes said the number of fish should pick up soon, as water flows and temperatures rise in rivers. There should be plenty of water, as May 1 snowpack in the Central Columbia River basins was 118% of normal, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service report.
As of Thursday, 27 hatchery steelhead and 12 wild steelhead had made their way up the ladder, according to Columbia River Data Access in Real Time’s (DART) website at bit.ly/3949szT. The state and PUDs provide counts to the website operated by Columbia Basin Research at the School of Aquatic & Fishery Sciences, University of Washington. The site is updated weekly.
About 3,000 spring Chinook salmon swim the fish ladder at the dam each year, but the number was about 7,000 around 2011 and 2012, Hughes said. Other species counted there include summer Chinook, Coho, Sockeye, Bull Trout and lamprey.
Many factors affect the number of fish making it to the dam ladder, he said, such as water temperature in the ocean and rivers, amount of water in the rivers and invasive species.
The ideal water temperature for a fish is between 59 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit, he said. Any colder or hotter than that can delay upstream swimming, or worse, cause death.
A gilled creature that makes it to Tumwater’s ladder can choose between a high or low entrance, depending on water height. It’s watched through a window, where humans count and identify each fish. The fish also is unknowingly scanned a couple of times to see whether it has a passive integrated transponder (PIT) tag, which shows where it originated.
The fish might be trapped if a biologist wants to inspect it. This is done by corralling it into a sort of fish tank elevator and placing it into a holding tank, where it’s either released or taken to another tank, anesthetized, examined and possibly given a PIT tag. That can include checking its DNA, age, sex and health. Age is determined by the number of rings on a fish’s scales, Hughes said, like a tree’s rings.
The fish is allowed to recover before releasing it back into the river or taking it to a fishery, whether it’s for Chelan County PUD, Grant County PUD, or elsewhere. At those other locations, biologists monitor it until it’s ready to spawn, and its eggs or milk are harvested.
The fertilized eggs are placed in water taken from where biologists want it to return because fish can smell water, Hughes said. They’ll return to familiar-smelling water when it’s their time to spawn, keeping the area’s population up.
Tumwater Dam's fish support Chelan County and Douglas County PUDs' Habitat Conservation Plans (HCPs), as well as fish studies for Yakama Nation Fisheries, WDFW and Grant County PUD. The HCPs commit the Chelan and Douglas county PUDs to a 50-year program to help ensure their dams have no net impact on mid-Columbia salmon and steelhead runs.