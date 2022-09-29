SPOKANE — Annual prescribed fires on lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in Eastern Washington are scheduled to start in October as conditions allow, according to a department press release.
A 500-acre burn is planned in the Colockum Wildlife Area that's about 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee.
"These areas slated for prescribed fire in eastern Washington include only portions of wildlife areas, leaving thousands more acres available for public access," said Matt Eberlein, Prescribed Fire Manager at WDFW, in the release. "In the long-term, the work will preserve ecosystems and continue to provide access to public lands."
Prescribed fires are a forest management practice WDFW and other agencies use on wildlife areas and other public lands to reduce the risk of future wildfires, reduce the severity of wildfires when they do happen, and improve habitat for wildlife, the release said. Prescribed fires are monitored continuously until extinguished and crews work to minimize smoke.
WDFW is also planning a 200-acre prescribed fire in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area about 10 miles west of Naches.
The release states all burns are weather dependent, the release noted. If conditions are not optimal for safe and effective prescribed fires they may not occur, and additional burns could be announced if conditions allow.
