SPOKANE — Annual prescribed fires on lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in Eastern Washington are scheduled to start in October as conditions allow, according to a department press release.

A 500-acre burn is planned in the Colockum Wildlife Area that's about 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee.



